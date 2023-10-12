Access Fixtures Announces The Launch Of New HAMO LED Wall Pack Lights Featuring Selectable Wattage & Kelvin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAMO Wall Pack with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin from Access Fixtures

HAMO LED up-light/downlight wall pack lights feature selectable kelvin and wattage. Die-cast aluminum housing, IP66 rated, CRI 80+, Choice of optics.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of HAMO , our newest up-light/downlight wall pack . This versatile wall-mounted lighting solution has three built-in light modes, bringing life to any outdoor facade. It has an up light option, a down light option, each of which provide 30w of illumination, and a combined up/down light option, which provides a total of 60w of illumination. HAMO also features selectable Kelvin, allowing customers to choose their preferred Kelvin temperature between a warm white 3000K, a cool white 4000K, and a bright white 5000K. These fixtures also incorporate a 4-power selectable wattage feature, allowing users to choose whether the light uses 100%, 75%, 50%, or 30% of its total wattage capability. Further lighting control is provided using the 0-10v dimmable driver, providing customers with further customization to ensure the HAMO's illumination best suits its environment. In addition to providing a customizable and versatile lighting experience, the HAMO is housed in an industrial robust powder-coated, die-cast aluminum alloy structure, enhancing durability and deterring vandalism.

“The HAMO's classic, attractive design marries functionality and style”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.“It provides the perfect ambience for a variety of applications where it is essential that lighting complements architecture, such as the outdoor facades of hotels and municipal buildings.”

The HAMO features EXTREME-LIFE L70 and is designed to function for up to 130,000 hours, ensuring years of reliable lighting performance. All HAMO's are IP66 rated and resistant to high-power water jets, providing the highest level of waterproof protection. In addition, Its unique PMMA lens is composed of a special type of safety glass, specifically designed to minimize accumulation of dirt and water, further boosting the HAMO's longevity. HAMO's are covered under Access Fixtures' five-year warranty, provided they are operated in temperatures of between -22°F to 122°F only.

