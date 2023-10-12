Packaging Coatings Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Study Drivers, Restraints And Forecast 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The packaging coatings industry is a sector within the broader packaging industry that specializes in developing and manufacturing coatings and finishes applied to packaging materials and containers. These coatings serve multiple purposes, such as protecting the contents of the package, enhancing the visual appeal of the packaging, and ensuring the packaging materials meet regulatory and safety requirements.

According to the report, the global Packaging Coatings industry generated $3.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Types of Packaging Coatings: There are various types of coatings used in the packaging industry, including:

- Barrier Coatings: These coatings are designed to protect the contents of the package from external factors like moisture, oxygen, and light.

- Decorative Coatings: These coatings are used to enhance the visual appeal of packaging, including labels, designs, and branding.

- Functional Coatings: These coatings provide additional functionalities such as heat resistance, anti-scratch properties, or antibacterial features.

- Safety Coatings: Some coatings are used to ensure the safety of packaged goods, such as coatings that do not leach harmful substances into food items.

Rise in demand for flexible packaging coatings and the growth of the food & beverage industry drive the growth of the global packaging coatings market. However, stringent environmental regulations on packaging safety hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid expansion of packaging industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Materials: Packaging coatings can be applied to a variety of packaging materials, including paper, cardboard, plastic, glass, and metal. The choice of coating material depends on the specific requirements of the product being packaged.

Applications: The packaging coatings industry serves various sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial products. Different products may require specialized coatings to meet their unique needs.

The food cans segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global packaging coatings market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Canned foods are a convenient and practical way to add more nutrient-dense foods to diet. This, in turn, is acting as a driving factor for the segment. However, the industrial packaging segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its usage at the production site right after production and at any point in the supply chain.

Technologies: The industry has seen advancements in coating technologies, with a focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable coatings. UV curing, water-based coatings, and other eco-friendly options have gained popularity.

Regulations: The packaging coatings industry is subject to stringent regulations, especially when it comes to food packaging. Coatings must adhere to safety standards and must not leach harmful substances into the packaged products.

The epoxy thermoset segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global packaging coatings market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its thermal and mechanical properties as well as dimensional stability. However, the UV-curable segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to usage of high-intensity ultraviolet light.

Trends: Some notable trends in the packaging coatings industry include a shift towards more sustainable and recyclable coatings, the use of smart coatings with unique functionalities, and an increased focus on digital printing technologies for decorative coatings.

Market Growth: The growth of e-commerce and the need for innovative packaging solutions have driven growth in the packaging coatings industry. Additionally, the demand for environmentally friendly coatings is on the rise as consumers and businesses seek more sustainable packaging options.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global packaging coatings market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rise in urbanization and industrialization in the region act as the major driving factor for the market.

Key Players: Major companies in the packaging coatings industry include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and BASF, among others. These companies develop a wide range of coatings and solutions for the packaging sector.

The packaging coatings industry plays a crucial role in ensuring that packaged products are both visually appealing and adequately protected during storage and transportation. As consumer demands and environmental concerns evolve, the industry continues to innovate and adapt to meet the changing needs of the market.

Leading Market Players

- Akzo Nobel N.V

- Axalta Coating Systems

- BASF SE

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Kemira

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- Sun Coating Company

- The Lubrizol Corporation

- The Sherwin-Williams Company

- Wacker Chemie AG

