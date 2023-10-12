Special Steel Market | New Innovation And Future Demand Dynamics By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Special Steel Market Research

The special steel industry refers to a sector within the broader steel manufacturing industry that produces specialty or high-value steel products.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The special steel industry refers to a sector within the broader steel manufacturing industry that produces specialty or high-value steel products with specific properties, characteristics, and applications. Special steel is distinguished from commodity steel, such as structural steel used in construction or basic carbon steel, because it is tailored to meet particular requirements, often demanding precise chemical compositions, heat treatment processes, and exceptional quality control.

According to the report, the global special steel industry generated $195.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $276.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Here are some key aspects of the special steel industry:

Customization: Special steel products are customized to meet specific customer requirements. This includes adjusting the steel's composition, microstructure, and mechanical properties to suit particular applications. Common special steel types include stainless steel, tool steel, alloy steel, and high-speed steel.

Applications: Special steel finds application in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy (including oil and gas), medical devices, construction, and manufacturing. It is used for critical components where high strength, corrosion resistance, temperature resistance, wear resistance, or other specific properties are required.

Rise in infrastructural developments, replacement of existing railway gauges with modern gauges, the deployment of smart power grids, and increase in building & construction activities drive the growth of the global special steel market. Moreover, the development of electric vehicles and incentives to deploy them and charging infrastructure raises the demand for special steel in the automotive sector. This, in turn, supplements the market growth.

Production Methods: The production of special steel involves various methods, including electric arc furnaces, basic oxygen furnaces, and vacuum induction melting. Precise control of the melting and casting process is essential to achieve the desired properties.

Heat Treatment: Special steels often undergo specialized heat treatment processes to improve their properties. Heat treatments include annealing, tempering, quenching, and tempering to modify the steel's hardness, strength, and toughness.

The structural steel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global special steel market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand from building & construction, automotive, and machinery industry in developing countries such as China, India, and others. However, the tool and die steel segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in heavy industries across the globe which led to increase the demand for cutters, reamers, bits and others.

Quality Control: Special steel production places a strong emphasis on quality control, as consistency and reliability are paramount for many applications. Stringent testing and inspection processes are carried out to ensure the steel meets required standards and specifications.

Alloying Elements: Alloying elements are added to the steel to achieve the desired properties. Common alloying elements include chromium, nickel, molybdenum, vanadium, and tungsten. The choice of alloying elements depends on the intended application.

The automotive segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global special steel market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in demand for passenger and commercial vehicles from various consumers across the globe along with the growth of the electric vehicle industry and government initiatives toward promotion of the EV sector. The report also analyzes the segments including machinery and manufacturing, petrochemicals and energy, railways, aerospace and defense, building and construction, and others.

Global Market:The special steel industry is a global market, with key players located in various countries. Major producers of special steel include companies from the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Research and Development: Continuous research and development efforts are essential in this industry to create new steel grades with improved properties and to address evolving customer needs.

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global special steel market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to the presence of key players and huge consumer base, rise in demand from electric vehicle, building & construction, railways and others in Asian economies, and rapid urbanization. However, Europe is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for special steel products from automotive, building & construction, aerospace & defense, railways and other industries and surge in investments toward building and construction of infrastructural projects, automotive manufacturing, and others.

Environmental Considerations: Like the broader steel industry, the special steel sector faces environmental challenges related to energy consumption and carbon emissions. Sustainability and recycling initiatives are gaining importance in the industry.

Leading Market Players

- Dongbei Special Steel Group

- Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

- Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

- Nippon Steel Corporation

- Aichi Steel Corporation

- Cleveland Cliffs, Inc.

- JSW Steel

- Baosteel Group

- Jiangsu Shagang Group

- ArcelorMittal

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn