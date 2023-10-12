Advanced Composites Market Segmentation & Strategy Framework | Major Companies And New Trends - 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The aerospace & defense industry, a surge in the need for carbon fiber composites in end-use industries, and industrialization in emerging markets drives.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES,, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Advanced Composites Market by Product Type (Aramid fiber, Carbon fiber, Glass fiber), by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), by End-Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electrical and Electronic, Wind energy, Oil and Gas, Sporting goods, Marine, Medical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global advanced composites industry generated $34.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $88.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in demand for carbon fiber and S-glass fiber composites in the aerospace & defense industry, a surge in the need for carbon fiber composites in end-use industries, such as civil engineering, medical, and pipes & tanks, industrialization in emerging markets such as China, India, and Japan, and the rising demand for environmentally safe specialty products in the construction sector drive the growth of the global advanced composites market. However, high cost of advanced composites and the availability of its substitute hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, new technological advancements in the wind energy sector as well as other industries and rise in auto sales present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

The market for advanced composites, also known as advanced composite materials, is a dynamic and growing industry. These composites are made by combining two or more materials with significantly different properties to create a material with superior characteristics. Advanced composites offer a range of benefits, including high strength-to-weight ratios, durability, corrosion resistance, and versatility. Here's an overview of the content that is typically found in a market report or analysis related to advanced composites:

Market Overview:

Introduction to the advanced composites market.

Historical development and growth trends.

Market size and value, including past and forecasted data.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by type of composite material (carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber, etc.).

Segmentation by application (aerospace, automotive, wind energy, construction, marine, etc.).

Geographical segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.).

Market Drivers:

Factors fueling the growth of the advanced composites market.

Technological advancements.

Lightweighting trends in various industries.

Sustainability and environmental concerns.

Increasing use in high-performance applications.

Challenges:

Regulatory and environmental hurdles.

High production costs.

Limited recycling options.

Market competition.

Supply chain disruptions.

Applications:

Detailed analysis of key application areas, including aerospace, automotive, wind energy, construction, marine, and more.

Market size and growth prospects for each application.

Types of Composites:

In-depth examination of various composite materials, such as carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber, and their market presence.

End-Use Industries:

Exploration of industries that heavily rely on advanced composites.

Case studies and real-world examples of advanced composite usage.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market.

Company profiles, including their products, strategies, and market share.

Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations within the industry.

Technological Trends:

Innovations in composite materials and manufacturing techniques.

Developments in nanocomposites and hybrid materials.

Research and development activities.

Market Regulations:

Regulatory frameworks, standards, and certifications applicable to advanced composites.

Environmental regulations and their impact on the industry.

Market Opportunities:

Growth opportunities, emerging markets, and untapped sectors.

New applications and market entry strategies.

Future Outlook:

Forecasted market trends, growth prospects, and challenges.

Predictions for the coming years, including market size and CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Investment and Funding:

Investment trends and funding activities within the advanced composites sector.

Key investors and venture capital firms involved.

Sustainability and Eco-friendly Initiatives:

Initiatives and efforts within the industry to promote sustainability, recyclability, and reduced environmental impact.

Global Economic Impact:

The relationship between economic factors and the advanced composites market.

Leading Market Players

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon

Momentive

ST Advanced Composites

TEIJIN LIMITED

Toray Industries, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

DuPont

Owens Corning

The report analyzes these key players of the global advanced composites market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

