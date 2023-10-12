Jobma Wins Fall 2023 Top Performer Award In The Video Interviewing Category From Sourceforge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma has been selected from over 90,000 products on SourceForge, the world's largest software and services review website.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading video interviewing platform, announced today that it has been awarded the Fall 2023 Top Performer Award in the Video Interviewing Software category by SourceForge , the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews on SourceForge. This is a big achievement for Jobma as they have been selected by users as a quality product in the category and selected from over 90,000 products.Jobma winning the Top Performer Award in the video interviewing category is a testament to the company's dedication to user satisfaction and providing an unmatched video interviewing experience to businesses and candidates.To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Jobma delivers to customers.“We're honored to be recognized as Fall 2023 Top Performer by SourceForge in the video interviewing category,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. "We understand the pivotal role video interviews play in recruitment, and we're committed to providing top-notch solutions that empower businesses and candidates alike."Logan Abbott, President at SourceForge, said“I'm excited to award the Fall 2023 to the Top Performers on SourceForge. Jobma has been named a Top Performer this Fall in the Video Interviewing category, and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers.”Jobma's video interviewing software helps organizations improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, and drive growth. The product's recognition as the Top Performer in the video interviewing software category by SourceForge makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for businesses globally.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. The platform features a variety of software tools available to businesses, tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.About JobmaJobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies globally. With Jobma, organizations are able to screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, share assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its AI features, easy-to-use interface, and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for user data.For more information about Jobma, visit or contactJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

