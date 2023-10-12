Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market Report 2023: Market To Surpass $50 Million By 2030

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$28.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Bamboo Toothbrush market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



