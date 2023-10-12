Organic Pigments Market Growth Dynamics: Empowering Business With New Opportunities Till 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The increasing need for organic pigments in the pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging industry, the growing demand for bio-based paints & coatings

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The organic pigments industry is a subset of the larger pigment industry and is focused on the production and sale of organic pigments. Organic pigments are a type of colorant or dye that are primarily used to provide color to a wide range of products, including paints, inks, plastics, textiles, and more. These pigments are distinct from inorganic pigments, such as iron oxides, which are derived from minerals and have different chemical properties.

According to the report, the global organic pigments industry generated $5.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Here are some key points about the organic pigments industry:

Chemical Composition: Organic pigments are typically composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms and are often based on complex organic molecules. The chemical structure of these pigments gives them their color.

Applications: Organic pigments are widely used in various industries, including paints and coatings, inks (for printing), plastics, textiles, and cosmetics. They provide a wide spectrum of vibrant and stable colors, which is why they are favored in many applications.

The factors such as the increasing need for organic pigments in the pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging industry, the growing demand for bio-based paints & coatings, the rise in the number of color shades, and the increasing demand for high-performance pigments from various end-use industries drive the growth of the global organic pigments market. However, the high cost of organic pigments hampers the market growth. On the other hand, the increasing demand for organic pigments from the building and construction industry presents new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Color Range: The organic pigments industry produces a vast range of colors, including reds, yellows, blues, greens, oranges, and purples, as well as various shades and tones. These pigments are used to create attractive and eye-catching visual effects.

Performance Characteristics: Organic pigments offer good color stability and are often more vivid and vibrant than their inorganic counterparts. However, their performance can be affected by factors like lightfastness, heat stability, and chemical resistance, so formulations must take these into account.

The high performance pigments segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global organic pigments market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the expanding scope of high-performance pigments in end-use industries, such as the automotive industry due to their superior resistance to extreme weather, humidity, and heat. In addition, increased consumer concern about the origin of cosmetics chemicals and a shifting preference for organic materials for cosmetics pigments drive the segment. The report also studies the azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, alizarin, arylide, and others segments.

Environmental Considerations: There is growing awareness of environmental concerns in the pigment industry. Some organic pigments can have environmental impacts, and there is a trend toward developing eco-friendly and sustainable pigments that have a reduced environmental footprint.

Regulations: The production and use of organic pigments are subject to various regulations, particularly in industries like food, cosmetics, and textiles, where consumer safety is a significant concern. Regulatory bodies like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States establish guidelines for the use of pigments in consumable products.

The printing inks segment held the largest share of more than one-fourth of the global organic pigments market in 2021, and is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the extensive use of printing inks in flexographic and intaglio printing, screen printing, lithographic and typographic printing, and other printing techniques. They can also be used in various plastic and ornamental applications, including ceramics painting and printing, plastic and coatings manufacture, textile printing, and composites production. However, the paints and coatings segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand from the automotive and construction industry for organic pigments for usage in paints and coatings. The report also studies the automotive, plastics, packaging, textile, and others segments.

Market Trends: Market trends in the organic pigments industry are influenced by various factors, including consumer preferences, technological advancements, and economic conditions. Sustainable and bio-based pigments have been gaining traction as a response to the demand for more eco-friendly products.

Global Industry: The organic pigments industry is global, with major producers and consumers located in regions such as Asia, Europe, and North America. China, in particular, is a significant player in the production of organic pigments.

The market in Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global organic pigments market and maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. The same market is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for organic pigments from various end-use sectors, such as packaging, construction, and automotive in the region. Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Research and Development: The industry invests in research and development to create new and improved pigments with better properties, such as enhanced durability, increased stability, and reduced toxicity.

