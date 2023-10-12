City Of Oxnard, CA Innovates Budgeting And Planning Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The shift will enhance planning capabilities, optimize funds for strategic priorities, and reduce manual entry, presenting a time savings of up to 50%.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking to eliminate manual and complex Excel-based processes with a tool that offers enhanced reporting capabilities, the City of Oxnard, CA was looking to adopt a modern budgeting solution. In its pursuit of streamlining, the City chose OpenGov , the leader in budgeting and planning software for our nation's local governments.As a pivotal hub within California, the City of Oxnard prides itself on innovation but was hindered by the challenges of legacy systems, such as the lack of version control and the intricacies of personnel budgeting calculations. In its search for a game-changing solution, the City prioritized centralized citywide budgeting, a user-friendly interface, and real-time tracking capabilities. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning , with its financial integration abilities and automated reporting mechanisms, was the choice.With the upcoming implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Oxnard is set to transform budgeting processes. The shift promises to enhance planning capabilities, optimize public funds for strategic priorities, and reduce manual entry, presenting an anticipated time savings of up to 50%. Furthermore, the software will provide the City with user-friendly, online budget books, ensuring transparency and fostering a new level of trust within the community.The City of Oxnard joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

