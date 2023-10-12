Town Of Cave Creek, AZ Modernizes Budgeting And Planning Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to move away from manual data entry in linked spreadsheets and adopt a more flexible software system, the Town of Cave Creek, AZ sought a solution that would transform budget processes. In the pursuit of transformation, the Town chose OpenGov , the leader in budgeting and planning software for our nation's local governments.Located about 30 miles outside of Phoenix, the Town of Cave Creek has long valued innovation and progressive thinking, but was often limited in current budgeting tools. Looking for a cloud-based solution, real-time budget tracking, and an intuitive interface to eliminate double data entry, the search led the Town to OpenGov Budgeting & Planning . It was the optimal choice, offering all these features while integrating seamlessly with the Town's existing accounting software.After implementing OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Town of Cave Creek is expected to see a positive shift in its budgeting process. Not only will department directors enjoy a user-friendly interface, allowing them to create budgets effortlessly, but they will also benefit from real-time updates on budgeting progress. Moreover, the platform's cloud-based nature and financial system integration promise to revolutionize the budgeting approach, offering a new level of transparency and fostering deeper trust with the community.The Town of Cave Creek joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

