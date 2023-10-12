Emergency Medical Services Vehicles Market Is Estimated To Reach A Value Of US$ 21.3 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Positive reimbursement policies, medical tourism, healthcare expenditure, aging demographics, and government funding could drive the EMS vehicle market growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The United States is renowned worldwide for its efficient emergency response system, enabling anyone in the country to access emergency medical services simply by dialing 911 and connecting with an operator. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing number of trauma cases resulting from road accidents are expected to have a significant impact on the sales of emergency medical service vehicles in the country in the years to come.In 2023, the global emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles market size is valued at $12.8 billion and is expected to grow to $21.3 billion by the end of 2033. Over the next decade, global sales of EMS vehicles are anticipated to maintain a consistent growth rate of 5.2% per annum.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Healthcare Focus Spurs Emergency Medical Service Vehicle GrowthThe increasing emphasis on healthcare has led to substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure development, acting as a primary catalyst for the surge in shipments of emergency medical service vehicles over the projected period. This surge is chiefly driven by the rising incidence of road accidents, trauma cases, cardiovascular emergencies, and strokes, resulting in heightened demand for emergency medical service vehicles that swiftly respond to and provide care for individuals affected by these conditions and other health-related complications.Moreover, the expanding availability of favorable reimbursement policies, the growth of medical tourism, increasing healthcare expenditure, a burgeoning aging population, and substantial governmental investments in establishing efficient emergency response systems are additional factors poised to propel the sales of emergency medical service vehicles in the foreseeable future.- In February 2022, the Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services (DCAS) introduced the world's most luxurious and high-speed car ambulance, known as the 'Hypersport Responder.' This remarkable addition, featuring a Lykan HyperSport, an exceedingly rare hypercar developed by W Motors, was introduced with the primary objective of reducing emergency response times, boasting an astonishing acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in a mere 2.8 seconds.Conversely, the elevated costs associated with emergency medical service vehicles and the stringent regulations governing their development and manufacturing processes are anticipated to impede the overall growth of the EMS vehicles market over the next decade.This comprehensive analysis delves into various factors such as safety regulations, product standards, pricing trends, and supply chain management challenges, as presented in the recently updated market survey on emergency medical service vehicles by Fact, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence.Key Companies Profiled:- Leader Ambulance- Fuso- Crestline Coach- REV Group- Horton- First Priority Group- Toyota Motor Company- Braun Industries- BHPL- Lenco Armored Vehicle- Rodriguez Lopez Auto- American Expedition Vehicles- JCBL Limited- Nissan Corporation- Demers Manufacturer d'Ambulances Inc.- Life Line Emergency Vehicles- BAUS ATIncreasing Need for Emergency Medical ServicesThe global surge in demand for emergency medical services can be attributed to the rising frequency of road accidents and the prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating immediate medical attention. This heightened demand is expected to fuel the market for EMS response vehicles in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, ongoing investments in enhancing emergency care infrastructure within healthcare institutions, supported by non-profit organizations and governments, are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the EMS vehicles market in the coming years.Increasing Incidences of Trauma and Road MishapsThe urgency of responding promptly to accidents is paramount, as delays in accessing emergency medical services can jeopardize the lives of those involved. Over the last few decades, there has been a significant surge in the number of road accidents, a trend that has considerably bolstered the demand for emergency response vehicles worldwide.- According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1.3 million individuals worldwide succumb to road crashes and accidents. Alarmingly, approximately 93% of these fatalities are concentrated in middle to low-income countries.Revolutionizing Emergency Medical Assistance with Innovative Solutions: Start-ups Prioritizing Swift CareEmerging providers of emergency medical services are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies to deliver rapid medical aid to individuals, regardless of their geographical location.For instance,- Eight Medical, a Nigerian-based start-up, has ushered in a transformation in emergency care and assistance within the country. They have introduced a groundbreaking cloud-based platform that dispatches medical personnel on motorcycles to deliver aid within 10 minutes. This initiative has earned Eight Medical the moniker '911 for Africa.'- Meanwhile, StanPlus, an Indian medical transportation start-up, gained prominence during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when quick medical assistance was critical and the nation was grappling with a shortage of emergency response vehicles. The company operates a fleet of advanced life support ambulances and provides standardized access to hospital ambulances, as well as private operators. Presently, StanPlus is active in 10 cities across India.Insights by CountryEmphasis on Sustainability and Healthcare Infrastructure Investment on the RiseIn the European region, a notable trend has emerged with a heightened emphasis on sustainability, and this trend is poised to significantly impact the market for emergency medical services vehicles as well. Across various European countries, there is a concerted effort to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, which offer a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles. This eco-conscious shift is expected to drive the demand for electric EMS vehicles in nations like Germany, France, Scotland, and the United Kingdom, with the effects extending until 2033.Furthermore, the European region has witnessed a growing focus on healthcare, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders and strokes. Governments in European countries have consequently ramped up their investments in healthcare infrastructure development and are actively strengthening their emergency medical care services to better address the evolving healthcare needs of their populations. These initiatives are poised to positively impact the future sales of emergency medical service vehicles.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Market CompetitionThe emergency medical vehicles sector is marked by intense competition, with key players including Braun Industries, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Demers Ambulances, Renault Trucks Defense, and Piaggio Aerospace.Leading companies in the emergency medical services vehicles market are actively engaging in collaborations with other industry leaders to leverage expertise and technology. For example,- In 2021, Mercedes-Benz Vans partnered with Ambulanz Mobile from Schönebeck, a company based in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. Through this collaboration, they successfully developed a fully electric ambulance utilizing the Sprinter van platform.- In 2020, Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz Vans initiated a partnership with ambulance manufacturer Zollner to design and manufacture fully equipped ambulances based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform.Furthermore, companies are strategically acquiring smaller firms to broaden their product offerings, access new markets, and expand their market share. As an illustration,- In 2020, REV Group, a prominent manufacturer of specialty vehicles, acquired Braun Industries, a notable American ambulance manufacturer.Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Automotive Metal Wheel Market : The global automotive metal wheel market industry analysis by Fact reveals that the market is expected to be valued at US$ 45.2 Billion in 2022, and is likely to reach US$ 79.91 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032).Automated Guided Vehicle Market : The Automated Guided Vehicle market reached a valuation of US$ 2.71 Billion by 2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 10.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 3.05 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 12.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 9.9 Billion.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 