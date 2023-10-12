Revolutionizing Architectural Practice: D&B Emerging Tech Launches Innovative Resource Packages For Architects

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Abuja Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Oct 12, 2023

In a profession where precision and organization are paramount, D&B Emerging Tech, the premier design technology company, is pleased to introduce its Architectural Resource Packages, designed to streamline workflows and elevate the standards of architectural practice for architects and other AEC professionals.

“D&B Emerging Tech is at the forefront of providing unrivaled value and resources to the AEC community,” says Arc. Usman Karaye Umaru (FNIA), Chairman, D&B Emerging Tech.“Our meticulously crafted resource packages are a game-changer, helping professionals systematize their work and navigate the complexities of the industry with ease.”

Systematize Your Workflows with Comprehensive Checklists and Templates

D&B Emerging Tech's Architectural Resource Packages offer a range of Checklists and Template Packages, covering every aspect of architecture, from tender reports to site meetings and cost estimation. These resources guide users step-by-step, ensuring each task is completed in the correct order, and no steps are overlooked. The offerings include:

Checklist Packages:

BIM Checklist Package

Revit Checklist Package

Metaverse Checklist Package

Midjourney Checklist Package

Architectural Services Template Package:

Design Competition Templates

Architectural Fee Calculation Template

Strategic Definition Template

Cost Estimation Template

Site Meeting Templates

Tender Report Template

Health & Safety Template

Handover Procedure Template

And 100+ more!

D&B Emerging Tech's resource packages are designed to be user-friendly and straightforward. Instead of spending hours learning from a 500-page book or attending expensive courses, architects can quickly and easily access the knowledge they need with these short and direct guides.

By standardizing your practice through these templates and checklists, you ensure all staff and team members work according to the same high standards, making your firm more efficient and effective. These packages can also be used to justify higher fees to clients by demonstrating the extensive planning and management that goes into each project.

Kickstart Your Architectural Journey with Our Exclusive Offer!

Don't miss out on your chance to get started on the right foot. For a limited time, D&B Emerging Tech is offering a FREE BIM Folder Structure Guide to help you organize your projects more effectively. This guide is a valuable resource for any architect looking to improve their project management skills and streamline their workflows.

Take advantage of this exclusive offer now and elevate your architectural practice to new heights!



About D&B Emerging Tech

D&B Emerging Tech is a design technology company and the future of the AEC industry. Leveraging over 28 years of experience and 300+ projects completed by its sister company, D&B Ltd, D&B Emerging Tech merges design expertise with cutting-edge technology, offering a range of solutions including BIM services, VR/AR experiences, architectural publications, and educational resources.

For more information on D&B Emerging Tech's Training Programs and Architectural Resources, visit