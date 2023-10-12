Empowering Pakistan: A Comprehensive Approach To Tackle Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Mansoor Khan

As October dawns, pink ribbons unfurl across the globe in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Pakistan, the importance of breast cancer awareness is magnified, for it's not merely a campaign but a lifeline. Shockingly, Pakistan bears the highest mortality rate from breast cancer among all Asian nations. However, even in the face of these stark statistics, breast cancer remains concealed in the shadow of silence, an issue rarely broached due to societal taboos.

Every year, over 83,000 cases of breast cancer are reported in Pakistan, with nearly 40,000 women succumbing to this heart-wrenching condition. Early detection is a lifeline, and every woman should undergo a mammogram and a physical examination by a doctor every two years from the age of 40. Self-examination for lumps or abnormalities in the breast can also play a crucial role in the early detection of this disease. It is heartbreaking that many women perish due to a lack of awareness, as societal constraints and reluctance to discuss health issues hold them back.

According to Pink Ribbon, an organization working on Breast Cancer Awareness, estimates that this disease, affecting approximately 77 percent of females over the age of 50, claims the lives of thousands of Pakistani women each year. The situation is dire, and the need for awareness is dire still. Unfortunately, cultural norms and values have deterred many from seeking the early detection that can make all the difference.

The high incidence of breast cancer in Pakistan is a complex interplay of factors, including the lamentable state of healthcare facilities, low literacy rates among women, and deeply entrenched conservative beliefs. The sporadic digital awareness campaigns conducted every year are insufficient in breaking the silence and stigma surrounding this disease. Breast cancer is often cryptically referred to as“cancer for women,” perpetuating the culture of shame and secrecy. Even in urban areas, women encounter formidable obstacles when seeking proper medical support. They often lack awareness about self-examinations and the crucial significance of detecting a lump in their breast.

In rural and remote regions, the situation is even direr, with women often isolated from information about the disease and its potential risks. They are confronted with a host of additional barriers, including limited financial resources and constrained transportation options. This paints a bleak picture and highlights the need for comprehensive healthcare support and enhanced outreach efforts.

To combat this pervasive issue, one effective strategy is to disseminate breast cancer awareness in female-centric spaces. This includes educational institutions and beauty salons, which play vital roles in the lives of Pakistani women. Non-governmental organizations and charitable entities dedicated to cancer support should redouble their efforts in raising awareness among women in remote areas where digital media is less accessible.

The critical message here is that Pakistani women should not be robbed of their lives by a disease that is highly treatable. Early diagnosis and proper care not only offer a path to recovery but also the promise of a long and healthy life.

In addition to raising awareness, it's crucial to focus on access to quality healthcare and education. Hospitals and clinics should be equipped with state-of-the-art breast cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities. Educational campaigns should be designed to reach women of all ages, emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups and early detection. Engaging local communities, religious leaders, and educators in these efforts can help break down the barriers of stigma and misunderstanding.

Finally, an appeal is made to international and national healthcare organizations, along with governmental bodies, to collaborate on a nationwide, free screening campaign. This campaign should focus on underserved areas, ensuring that female doctors and lady health workers are deployed to make screening services more accessible.

In conclusion, Pakistan faces a monumental challenge in its battle against breast cancer, but with a united front and a multi-pronged approach, there is hope for change. It's time for Pakistan to stand up and collectively work toward a future where breast cancer is not a silent menace, but a condition that is preventable, treatable, and one day, defeated.

