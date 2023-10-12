Zelensky: Defense Forces Holding Positions In Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian service members hold positions in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.
“Avdiivka. We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Facebook .
As reported, the Russian invaders do not stop assaulting Avdiivka in Donetsk region.
