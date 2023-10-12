Issues Discussed At Meeting Of CIS Council Of Foreign Ministers Revealed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov voiced the issues discussed at the
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), the minister
said, Trend reports.
"I am glad to take part in the Council of Foreign Ministers of
the CIS and make a statement as part of my business trip to
Bishkek. We discussed a wide range of issues in the field of
economy, trade, investment, transport, communications, education,
sports, etc.," Bayramov said on X (Twitter).
Note that, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS has
started its work in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where the
participants discuss issues of mutual interest that are high on the
cooperation agenda of the CIS
