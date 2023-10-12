Azerbaijani FM's Letter To UN Secretary General Distributed As UN Document

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Letter from Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres on September 27, 2023, on the results of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the country's Karabakh region and the disarmament of the Armenian armed forces continuing their illegal activities in the territories of Azerbaijan were distributed as document of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the General Assembly (UNGA), the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

Besides, additional information with photos of weapons and ammunition surrendered as part of the disarmament process was also distributed as document of the UNSC and UNGA.

Will be updated