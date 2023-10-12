Azerbaijani FM's Letter To UN Secretary General Distributed As UN Document

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Letter from
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, addressed to UN
Secretary General Antonio Gutterres on September 27, 2023, on the
results of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the
country's Karabakh region and the disarmament of the Armenian armed
forces continuing their illegal activities in the territories of
Azerbaijan were distributed as document of the UN Security Council
(UNSC) and the General Assembly (UNGA), the Foreign Ministry of
Azerbaijan told Trend .
Besides, additional information with photos of weapons and
ammunition surrendered as part of the disarmament process was also
distributed as document of the UNSC and UNGA.
