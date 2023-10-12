Azerbaijani FM's Letter To UN Secretary General Distributed As UN Document


10/12/2023 6:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Letter from Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres on September 27, 2023, on the results of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the country's Karabakh region and the disarmament of the Armenian armed forces continuing their illegal activities in the territories of Azerbaijan were distributed as document of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the General Assembly (UNGA), the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

Besides, additional information with photos of weapons and ammunition surrendered as part of the disarmament process was also distributed as document of the UNSC and UNGA.

Will be updated

MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107231004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search