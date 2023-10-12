Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Spanish King On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Spain's King Felipe VI on the occasion of his country's Independence Day wishing him good health and wellness. (end) sa

