Russia Forecasts Oil Demand Rise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Demand for crude oil will rise by 2.4 million barrels a day in the course of the current year, said a senior Russian official on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted by TASS news agency as saying that the oil consumption would also increase throughout the globe by 116-118 million barrels per day.

Novak indicated at necessity of increasing the funding for various energy sectors to raise the production and meeting the energy needs, adding that "there is currently a margin" to increase the output within OPEC+ by four million barrels per day.

However, he cautioned of production declines, shortage of supplies in the long term in the absence of insufficient funding for the energy sectors. (end)

