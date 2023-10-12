Jordanian Delegation Visits Xinhua News Agency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Director-General of Arab News at China's Xinhua News Agency, Chen Yong, expressed interest in expanding media cooperation with Arab countries.During his meeting with a Jordanian press delegation invited by the Chinese government, he mentioned that Xinhua is committed to providing comprehensive and diverse coverage, both in Arab countries and worldwide.Yong noted that the agency broadcasts news in 15 languages around the clock and has 180 offices worldwide with 12,000 employees, including Jordan.Additionally, he indicated that Xinhua has a long history and employs technology to improve understanding between the Chinese and other people, particularly about China's and other countries' development.The delegation, including Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Rai and Al-Anbat newspapers, and Ammon and Jordan News websites, toured the agency and received a briefing on its operational procedures.