Settlers Open Fire At Ambulances Carrying Bodies Of Palestinians, Killing One Person, Injuring Another

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- A 63-year-old Palestinian man was killed, while his 26-year-old son was seriously injured on Thursday after Israeli extremist settlers, under the protection of the occupation soldiers, opened fire at ambulances transporting the dead bodies of Palestinians.According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, dozens of settlers opened fire at ambulances that were transporting bodies from Salfit to the town of Qasra, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, ahead of a funeral service that was to be held for them.Israeli radicals intercepted the vehicles and opened fire at Palestinians, leading to violent clashes breaking out.