Deputy Amir Meets Goldman Sachs CEO

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday morning with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Goldman Sachs Groups, David Solomon, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, ways of enhancing cooperation were discussed, especially in the field of investment, in addition to discussing topics of mutual interest.