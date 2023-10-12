Amir Receives Phone Call From French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha - The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call from President of the friendly French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday evening.
The phone call discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, especially with regard to the current events in Ukraine
MENAFN12102023000063011010ID1107230989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.