Assistive Technology Market To Hit USD 31.70 Billion By 2030, According To Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global assistive technology market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The assistive technology market is witnessing strong growth due to several factors such as increased awareness of disabilities, aging population, advancements in technology, and supportive government policies. This market entails categories, like communication aids, mobility devices, hearing aids, vision aids, and cognitive aids.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Market Drivers: The global assistive technology market is growing on the account of increasing rate of disability. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.3 billion people – or 16% of the global population – experience a significant disability today. This number is growing because of an increase in noncommunicable diseases and people living longer. Assistive Technology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 4.7% Market Size in 2023 $ 22.98 billion 2030 Value Projection $ 31.70 billion Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 Segments covered By Product Type, By Disability Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel Growth Drivers . Aging Population

. Increasing Disability Rates

. Technological Advancements

. Government Initiatives and Policies

. Declining Cost of DNA Synthesis

Aging population to augment market growth

Growing geriatric population is creating demand for supportive devices. This in turn augmenting market growth assistive technology market. According to an estimate by the World Health Organization, between 2015 and 2050, the share of the world's population over 60 years is expected to double from 12 to 22 percent. The pace at which the population is aging has increased incrementally worldwide. In addition, human life expectancy has also increased at a rapid rate.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report:

Market Opportunities:

Incoporation of AI and machine learning in assistive technology that gives advanced functionalities such as natural language processing, voice recognition, and predictive modeling is expected to create lucrative market growth opportunities. For instance, in March 2020, OrCam Technologies, a in personal, AI-driven innovations, will officially launch its newest assistive technology device, the handheld OrCam Read, at the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, taking place March 9-13 in Anaheim, California.

Market Key Developments:

In 2022, Invacare Corporation acquired Pride Mobility Products Corp. for $1.3 billion. This acquisition expanded Invacare's product portfolio and gave it a stronger foothold in the homecare market.

In 2021, GN Store Nord AS acquired Interton Group. This acquisition gave GN Store Nord a leading position in the hearing aid market.

Market Restrain:

Lack of awareness regarding the diablities especially across developing region is limiting the adoption of AT solutions. Moreover, there are also challenges associated with the accessibility of of assistive device in terms of both physically and digital platforms. Hence, lack of awareness regarding the assistive technology is hampering the market growth.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Assistive Technology Market:

Growing government initiatives for raising awareness regarding disability and importance of assistive technology is a growing trend. For instance, in August 2023, Aiming to bridge the existing knowledge gap, broken supply chain and high prices of devices, the electronics and IT ministry's software technology parks of India (STPI) and the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People are planning to establish an "Assistive Technology Hub" to help India emerge as a global hub for AT devices used by the disabled

Request Customization of this Report:

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Assistive Technology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to growing rate of disability, growing geriatric population, and increasing technological advancement in assistive technology.

On the basis of Product Type , mobility devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing rate of disability worldwide.

On the basis of Disability Type , mobility impairment segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing number of accidents leading to disability.

On the basis of Age Group , elderly segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing geriatric population.

On the basis of Distribution Channel , Others (specialty stores, assistive technology centers) segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing number of specialty stoers and assistive technology centres.

On the basis of region , North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to increasing technological advancement and high rate of disabilities in the region.

Key players operating in the global Assistive Technology market include Invacare Corporation, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Sonova Holding AG, GN Store Nord A/S, MED-EL, Cochlear Limited, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical LLC, Tobii AB, ResMed Inc., Sivantos Group, Ai-Media, Phonak AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Dynavox Systems LLC

Detailed Segmentation:



Global Assistive Technology Market, By Product Type:



Mobility Devices



Hearing Aids



Vision and Reading Aids



Communication Devices



Daily Living Aids



Prosthetics and Orthotics



Assistive Software and Apps

Others (cognitive aids, sensory stimulation devices, environmental control systems)

Global Assistive Technology Market, By Disability Type:



Mobility Impairment



Hearing Impairment



Visual Impairment



Speech and Language Impairment



Cognitive Impairment

Others (autism, developmental disorders, multiple disabilities)

Global Assistive Technology Market, By Age Group:



Children



Adults

Elderly

Global Assistive Technology Market, By Distribution Channel:



Retail Stores



Online Retail



Healthcare Institutions

Others (specialty stores, assistive technology centers)

Global Assistive Technology Market, By Geography:



North America







U.S.



Canada



Europe







Germany





Italy





U.K.





France





Spain





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific







China





Japan





Australia





India





ASEAN





South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America







Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa







GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Green Hospitals Market , By Type of Green Technology (Energy-Efficient Lighting, Renewable Energy Sources, waste reduction programs), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Facilities), By Certification (LEED Certification, Green Globes certification, Energy Star certification), By Services (Medical Services, Surgical Services, Emergency Services), By Ownership (Government-Owned Facilities, Private Facilities, Non-Profit Facilities), and By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)

Smart Home Healthcare Market , By Aging-In-Place (Perspective of Aging in Smart Homes, Aspects of Aging in Smart Home and, Demand for Aging-in-place, and Smart Home Features for Aging-in-place), By General Health and Wellness (Concept of General Health and Wellness in Smart Homes; Growing Importance of Health and Wellness and Exploring Relevant Areas; Smart Home Features for Health and Wellness Across Various Use Cases; and Future Concept Scenario for the Health and Wellness Segment Current Trends, Challenges, and Market Projection for the Overall Health and Wellness Ecosystem), and By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)

Telemedicine Market - Global Industry Insights, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)

Browse through Coherent Market Insights Healthcare IT Research Reports.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter





Real-world Data (RWD) Market

Dental Practice Management Software Market

Biotechnology Reagents and Kits Market

Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market

Virtual Health Service Market

Photodynamic Therapy Market

Healthcare Middleware Market

Nanorobotics Market

Healthcare Payer Network Management Market

Climate Resilient and Sustainable Health Systems Market

Internal Nasal Dilators Market

Cheminformatics Market

Drug Discount Card Market

Global Oncology Information Systems Market

Global Medical Terminology Software Market

Medical Technology Platform Market

Integrated Patient Care Systems Market Neuroimaging Market





Tags Assistive Technology Assistive Technology Market Assistive technology journal Assistive technology Industry Related Links