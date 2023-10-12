LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (“The Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £60 million, before issue costs, as follows: