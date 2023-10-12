NEX GEN IT Solutions Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with NEX GEN IT Solutions, a leading managed service provider based in South Africa.

This partnership will help NEX GEN IT Solutions's clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, NEX GEN IT Solutions has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We are delighted to announce that NEX GEN IT Solutions has joined the EasyDMARC partner network. As part of our mission to provide secure and reliable email communications to our customers, partnering with EasyDMARC will enable us to access a fine set of tools that will enhance the security and reliability of our customers' email communications. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to work together to create a more secure and trustworthy email environment," said Dawie Steynfaardt, Founder of NEX GEN IT Solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome NEX GEN IT Solutions to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About NEX GEN IT Solutions,.

NEX GEN IT Solutions is a leading Managed Services company, with offices based in Sandton, Gauteng, specializing in cybersecurity and managed IT solutions. Since its establishment in 2018, the company has been dedicated to providing top-notch services to its customers.

At NEX GEN IT Solutions, the primary mission is to ensure the security, visibility, agility, and control of the company's customers' digital information. The company understands the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and the increasing importance of robust infrastructure solutions. That's why they strive to deliver cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of clients.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.



