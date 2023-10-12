US legislator claims Israel knew beforehand of Hamas`s attack

(MENAFN) Three days prior to Hamas’ huge-scale attack on Israel, the Egyptian establishments cautioned their equals in Tel Aviv that such a procedure was forthcoming, United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul informed journalists on Wednesday.



“We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen,” McCaul stated after a private intelligence session on Capitol Hill.



“I don’t want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given,” McCaul carried on. “I think the question was at what level.”



The Associated Press stated on Monday that Israeli representatives overlooked frequent cautions from Cairo that Hamas was intending “something big.” Quoting a source from inside the Egyptian intelligence, the news organization stated that the Israeli administration saw that an assault was not possibly to be conducted from Gaza, and would maybe happen in the West Bank instead.



