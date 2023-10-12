NASA detects eater, carbon on asteroid

(MENAFN) Tasters extracted from the asteroid Bennu by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx investigation are filled in water as well as carbon-containing ingredients, the United States space organization exposed in a live webcast on Wednesday.



The task achieved the 1.4-billion-mile (2.3 billion KM) return trip from the asteroid the previous month, landing in the Utah desert an assembly capsule laden with nearly 8.8 ounces (250G) of substances assembled from Bennu in late 2020.



The testers were subtracted to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, which is going to parcel them out to examiners all over the globe for more extensive research.



Researchers wish the substance is going to offer some clues into the basis of life on Earth, as many think carbon-filled asteroids striking the planet placed the essential components for organic life to start.



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107230955