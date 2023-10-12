Radical Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Extremist Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Thursday, while heavily guarded by the Israeli occupation police.The General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that dozens of radical settlers stormed the Mosque from the al-Magharebah Gate, carried out suspicious tours and performed provocative Talmudic rituals in its yards.Israeli forces tightened their military measures at all gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented citizens and worshipers from entering it and being in its vicinity.