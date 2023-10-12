TRC Partakes In Global Postal Congress

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) participated in the Fourth Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was recently hosted by the Saudi capital, Riyadh.The event saw participation from ministers and heads of companies in the postal sector of 190 countries.The conference aimed to discuss the role of postal services in establishing sustainability standards in different economic, production, and service sectors. It also explored opportunities for cooperation between UPU member states, and reviewed trends, opinions, and innovative strategies for using advanced technologies in developing postal services and products.Chairman of TRC Bassam Alsarhan said Jordan has taken significant steps to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, such as adopting alternative energy sources in various postal facilities. The Kingdom also encouraged postal companies to switch their transportation fleet to electric vehicles.