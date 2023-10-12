Political satirist claims US interference in Israeli conflict would be ‘big mistake’

(MENAFN) Straight United States interference in the conflict amid Israel as well as Hamas could be a “big mistake,” political satirist Randy Credico informed the news agency on Wednesday, denoting that the Pentagon’s choice to dispatch a transporter team to the area was just a “huge bluff and flexing muscle.”



The United States is “so stretched out, I can’t imagine that they would get involved in this conflict, because it would definitely trigger a massive response from other countries in that region,” Credico stated. “If they go there and this conflict widens and they draw in Iran, Iran could sink any US ship that gets near them, or near Israel, or near Syria.”



“Whatever’s happening right now I think is a trap for both Israel and the US and they should right away try to deescalate and negotiate and do something to get out of this mess.”



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107230935