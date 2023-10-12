Pentagon pledges to Ukraine to assist in enhancing its air force

(MENAFN) The United States is going to direct the “capability coalition” to enhance Ukraine’s air power, together with the drill of Ukrainian pilots on flying F-16 fighter aircrafts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Wednesday.



“I’m proud to announce that the United States will step up again to help lead the coalition of countries working with Ukraine to develop its Air Force,” Austin informed journalists in Brussels, Belgium. He also noted that the United States would “coordinate closely with Ukraine and other partners with a focus on developing Ukraine's F-16 fighter aircraft capability.”



This confirms that “American leadership matters,” Austin stated. The chief of the Pentagon did say that Denmark as well as the Netherlands would “be co-leading this coalition together with us,” labelling the nations that in fact made a stand the F-16 suggestion in early July, regardless of Washington.



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107230933