Azerbaijan Expects More Tourists By End Of Year (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijani
delegation took part in the VIII Meeting of Ministers responsible
for tourism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in
Turkestan (Kazakhstan), Trend reports.
According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, advisor to
the chairman of the agency Kanan Guluzade made a speech at the
event.
He noted that the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from
Turkic countries has increased in recent years.
Guluzade also emphasized that the number of citizens of
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan
visiting Azerbaijan increased by 32 percent, 59 percent, 20
percent, 91 percent, 78 percent, 188 percent respectively in 9
months of 2023.
In addition, he noted that an increase in the number of direct
flights between the cities has been recorded and that this process
is mutual.
Moreover, Guluzade emphasized that Azerbaijan is expected to
receive a total of 4 million foreign citizens in 2026. Thus, in
2026, the income from tourism is forecasted at the level of 10
billion manat ($5.8 billion).
As a result of the meeting, Turkestan was chosen as the tourist
capital of the Turkic world for 2024. Azerbaijan's Shamakhy was
chosen as the tourist capital of the Turkic world for 2023.
The event will continue with the "Turkestan: Tourist Capital of
the Turkic World" international forum to be held on October 12.
Azerbaijani delegation will also be present there.
