France Has Zero Credibility As Int'l Partner, Mediator - Azerbaijani Delegation To UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. France has zero
credibility as the international partner and mediator on the part
of Azerbaijan, the Delegation of Azerbaijan to UN said in response
to the statement delivered by France during the 54th session of the
UN Human Rights Council on October 11, Trend reports.
The delegation noted that the statement which is falsely
presented in the Armenian media as 'a joint statement by 34
countries', has in fact been delivered on behalf of France and
Armenia only.
The delegation rejected the groundless allegations voiced by
France and condemned its undisguised attempt to interfere into
political processes taking place in Azerbaijan.
The delegation stressed that France has no role in these
processes due to its open disregard of the principles of
international law and selective approach to the support of
sovereignty and territorial integrity during the occupation of the
territories of Azerbaijan, its failure over the last close to 30
years to act as an impartial mediator in the liberation of
Azerbaijani territories from occupation by Armenia, and in the
return of close to one million Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees to
their homes of origin, including 300,000 Azerbaijanis violently
expelled from Armenia.
Furthermore, the delegation reminded that the UN mission twice
visited the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, reported no damage to
civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and
housing, or to cultural and religious structures in the city of
Khankendi, and saw that the Government of Azerbaijan was preparing
for the resumption of health services in Khankendi.
The delegation reminded that these observations were also
confirmed by the findings of the UNHCR (High Commissioner for
Refugees) Office in Armenia as well as the ICRC (International
Committee of the Red Cross).
The delegation emphasized that Azerbaijan as a sovereign country
engages in effective cooperation with a number of international
actors, including the UN institutions, on its sovereign
territory.
