Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Agency Transfers Its Data To Government Cloud

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The State Agency
for Compulsory Medical Insurance under Azerbaijani Cabinet of
Ministers has fully transferred its data to the "Government Cloud",
Trend reports.
The State Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency is closely
cooperating with AzInTelecom in order to implement the decree of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on creation of "Government
Cloud" (G-cloud) and measures in the field of providing "cloud"
services.
According to the plan of transition to the "Government Cloud",
the work on complete migration of the agency's information systems
to the data center owned by AzInTelecom has been completed.
Information systems of the agency were gradually transferred to
the "Government Cloud", and in some cases the infrastructure of new
information systems was created directly in the "Government
Cloud".
The Agency has acquired IaaS (İnfrastructure-as-a-Service) cloud
infrastructure and BaaS- (Backup-as-a-Service) service to ensure
data security. The agency is also provided with additional services
such as optimization of public costs required for e-services,
organization of information systems in a quality, stable and secure
infrastructure, operational coordination with the implementation of
quality service delivery and 24/7 monitoring.
At the same time, the agency is able to regulate the information
technology resources allocated to the institution through the
"Self-Governance Platform".
Currently, the agency and AzInTelecom continue negotiations on
expanding the use of cloud services.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107230928
