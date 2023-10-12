President Ilham Aliyev Deserves Deep Respect And Trust Of Azerbaijani People - Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President Ilham
Aliyev has won deep respect and trust of the Azerbaijani people by
his deeds, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba
Gafarova said at the special session of the Parliament held today,
Trend reports.
She noted that Azerbaijan has achieved unprecedented and worthy
victories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
"All these achievements are based on the policy initiated by
great leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President
Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan's economy has passed an amazing path of
development during this period," Gafarova added.
A special session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) has kicked off on
October 12. The agenda of the meeting included a statement of
Azerbaijan's Parliament on the 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's
election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
