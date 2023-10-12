Another Booby-Trapped House By Armenians Spotted In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another trap set by Armenians in a house left by them in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region has been discovered, Trend reports.

Footage of it has been circulated on social networks.

The video shows one of the separatists locking a grenade in the closet of his house.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units. Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20. Trend presents the footage:

Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian illegal armed formations from its territory.