Another Booby-Trapped House By Armenians Spotted In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12.
Another trap set
by Armenians in a house left by them in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region has been discovered, Trend reports.
Footage of it has been circulated on social networks.
The video shows one of the separatists locking a grenade in the
closet of his house.
Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in
Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian
illegal armed formations from its territory.
As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani
Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of
the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat
vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting
vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces
units. Thus, an agreement on the cessation of
anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September
20.
Trend presents the footage:
