Ammunition Depot Of World War II Era Discovered In Cherkasy Region - 200 Artillery Shells

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A warehouse of artillery shells from the Second World War was discovered in Zolotonosha, in the Cherkasy region.

The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The day before, dangerous finds from the Second World War were discovered in Zolotonosha. Pyrotechnics seized 200 artillery shells. Today they will continue to inspect the territory," Taburets wrote.

Canadian Red Cross helps to provide IDPs with housing in

As reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, three million hectares of Ukraine's forests have been affected by the fighting and are potentially contaminated with explosive objects and debris.