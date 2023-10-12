Nikopol District Comes Under Enemy Artillery Shelling Three Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region three times since the evening of October 11.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the evening, the aggressor has hit the Nikopol district three times. They fired heavy artillery at the district center and Marhanets community. Two private houses were damaged. The consequences of the morning attack are still being clarified,” the region's head said.

He added that according to preliminary information, casualties have not been reported.

Lysak added that soldiers of the Air Command East destroyed an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.