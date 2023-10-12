Number Of Killed In Russia's Attack On Hroza Growth To 56

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's missile attack on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region has increased to 56 - one of the injured died in the hospital.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people killed in the attack on the village of Hroza has increased to 56 people. A 53-year-old woman died in the intensive care unit yesterday evening," the official said.

Detectives on mission to find traitor who spotted deadly Russian strike on Ukrainian village that killed 53

As reported, on October 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a café in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region, where people gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier.

More than 50 people were killed by the strike. According to law enforcers, the Russians hit the cafe with an Iskander-M missile.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two traitors who helped Russians to guide the missile strike on the cafe. The perpetrators turned out to be two local residents - brothers who, during the occupation of the region, took the side of invaders.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service