In One Day, Russians Shell Border Of Sumy Region Five Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired five times at the border of the Sumy region during the day, four territorial communities came under fire.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The enemy fired at the Znob-Novhorodske community with cannon artillery, four explosions were recorded.
Russian troops fired mortars at the Seredyna-Buda community, five explosions were heard.
The Russians fired at the Druzhbivka community with cannon artillery, six explosions were recorded.
The enemy dropped six mines on the territory of the Esman community.
As reported by Ukrinform, at night on October 12, in the Sumy region, Ukrainian troops defeated a Russian subversive group.
