Child And Man Injured As Invaders Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were injured and the building of a kindergarten and a private house were hit in Russian shelling of Bilozerka, Kherson region, on the night of October 12.
"In the urban-type settlement of Bilozerka, the occupiers hit a private house. A man and a minor girl sustained shrapnel injuries. They were given medical assistance at the scene," the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
The prosecutor's office informed that as a result of the shelling of Chornobaivka and Bilozerka communities, private houses and farm buildings were damaged. In Chornobaivka, a local resident was killed.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Facebook that Russian attacks also destroyed the building of a kindergarten on the night of October 12.
