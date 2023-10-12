Explosions Occurred In Kherson - Russians Hit Children's Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning of October 12, Russian troops fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank, hitting a children's hospital.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Russian troops are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank! Several explosions were heard in the center and suburbs," the statement reads.
According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook, the Russian military hit a children's hospital.
"The invaders struck Kherson once again. There was a hit in a children's hospital," the message says.
Read also: Kherson
region comes under enemy fire 98 times, four injure
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, as the hospital was closed due to the security situation.
As reported, on Thursday night in the village of Bilozerka, in the Kherson region, two civilians, including a minor, sustained shrapnel injuries as a result of shelling.
MENAFN12102023000193011044ID1107230915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.