President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To King Of Spain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to King of Spain Felipe VI.
Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
sincerely congratulate you and through you all your people on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish
the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 9 October 2023
