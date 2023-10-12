President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To King Of Spain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Spain Felipe VI.

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 October 2023