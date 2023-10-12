Deputies Of Ukrainian Parliament Support Azerbaijan In Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of Ukrainian parliamentarians out of 20 representatives
of the ruling party, via AZfront, has decided to come out in favor
of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that never before have Ukrainian
parliamentarians collectively spoken, especially so unequivocally,
on the side of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"Ukraine supports Azerbaijan!
We, Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine express our
support to Azerbaijan and its people!
After the capitulation of separatists in Azerbaijani Garabagh, a
media campaign was launched against Azerbaijan in order to
discredit it! Radical elements of the Armenian Diaspora and some
international media are increasing hate propaganda and calling for
sanctions against Azerbaijan. We consider this unacceptable!
▪️ Azerbaijan acted on its internationally recognized
territory.
▪️ A mass of weapons and heavy military equipment illegally
imported by separatists are found on the territory of Karabagh
after the surrender of armed formations.
▪️ The displacement of the Garabagh Armenian population to the
territory of Armenia is non-violent - this has already been
confirmed by the UN mission that arrived in Garabagh on 1 October
and by the representative of the US State Department Miller.
All of Ukraine supports Azerbaijan in its fight against
separatism. Key figures of separatist formations in Garabagh are
included in the "Peacemaker" database as accomplices of aggression
against Ukraine. The exact same separatism came to Ukrainian Crimea
and Ukrainian Donbass under Russian patronage. Now Azerbaijan has
won and regained control over its historical territories - Ukraine
is sure to win too!
Ukraine is on the side of Azerbaijan because Azerbaijan is on
the side of Ukraine.
We categorically condemn the imposition of any sanctions against
Azerbaijan.
Since the very beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war,
Azerbaijani citizens through the mediation of the AZfront Telegram
channel have regularly donated generators, food, clothes, and
fodder for animals rescued after the Kakhovka dam was blown up.
Official Baku allocates assistance for the purchase of energy
equipment for Ukraine, donates fuel and medicines, takes part in
the reconstruction of Bucha and Irpen, and helps with the
rehabilitation of Ukrainian children.
"No" to separatism! "No to sanctions against Azerbaijan! "Yes to
mutual support between Kyiv and Baku!".
The President of the European Council has announced that the
leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Brussels at the end
of October to continue negotiations on the settlement of the
long-standing conflict in the South Caucasus. Armenian Prime
Minister Pashinyan has already announced that he and Azerbaijani
President Aliyev have accepted the invitation.
As a consequence, radical elements in the Armenian diaspora have
begun to spread again in the Western media attacks on Pashinyan and
all sorts of accusations against official Baku in connection with
the full restoration of Azerbaijani sovereignty in Garabagh on
19-20 September. Their aim is to disrupt the upcoming negotiations
and provoke the continuation of the conflict.
