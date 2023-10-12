Deputies Of Ukrainian Parliament Support Azerbaijan In Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of Ukrainian parliamentarians out of 20 representatives of the ruling party, via AZfront, has decided to come out in favor of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that never before have Ukrainian parliamentarians collectively spoken, especially so unequivocally, on the side of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"Ukraine supports Azerbaijan!

We, Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine express our support to Azerbaijan and its people!

After the capitulation of separatists in Azerbaijani Garabagh, a media campaign was launched against Azerbaijan in order to discredit it! Radical elements of the Armenian Diaspora and some international media are increasing hate propaganda and calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan. We consider this unacceptable!

▪️ Azerbaijan acted on its internationally recognized territory.

▪️ A mass of weapons and heavy military equipment illegally imported by separatists are found on the territory of Karabagh after the surrender of armed formations.

▪️ The displacement of the Garabagh Armenian population to the territory of Armenia is non-violent - this has already been confirmed by the UN mission that arrived in Garabagh on 1 October and by the representative of the US State Department Miller.

All of Ukraine supports Azerbaijan in its fight against separatism. Key figures of separatist formations in Garabagh are included in the "Peacemaker" database as accomplices of aggression against Ukraine. The exact same separatism came to Ukrainian Crimea and Ukrainian Donbass under Russian patronage. Now Azerbaijan has won and regained control over its historical territories - Ukraine is sure to win too!

Ukraine is on the side of Azerbaijan because Azerbaijan is on the side of Ukraine.

We categorically condemn the imposition of any sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Since the very beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Azerbaijani citizens through the mediation of the AZfront Telegram channel have regularly donated generators, food, clothes, and fodder for animals rescued after the Kakhovka dam was blown up.

Official Baku allocates assistance for the purchase of energy equipment for Ukraine, donates fuel and medicines, takes part in the reconstruction of Bucha and Irpen, and helps with the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children.

"No" to separatism! "No to sanctions against Azerbaijan! "Yes to mutual support between Kyiv and Baku!".

The President of the European Council has announced that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in Brussels at the end of October to continue negotiations on the settlement of the long-standing conflict in the South Caucasus. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan has already announced that he and Azerbaijani President Aliyev have accepted the invitation.

As a consequence, radical elements in the Armenian diaspora have begun to spread again in the Western media attacks on Pashinyan and all sorts of accusations against official Baku in connection with the full restoration of Azerbaijani sovereignty in Garabagh on 19-20 September. Their aim is to disrupt the upcoming negotiations and provoke the continuation of the conflict.