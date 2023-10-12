Azerbaijani Delegation Responds To France's Statement That Falsely Presented In Armenian Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 11, during the 54th session of the UN Human Rights
Council, the Delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan made a
statement in response to the statement delivered by France. The
statement which is falsely presented in the Armenian media as a
joint statement by 34 countries, has in fact been delivered on
behalf of France and Armenia only, according to the official
webpage of the Human Rights Council, Azernews reports.
In its statement, the Delegation of Azerbaijan rejected the
groundless allegations voiced by France and condemned its
undisguised attempt to interfere in political processes taking
place in Azerbaijan. The Delegation of Azerbaijan stressed that
France has no role in these processes due to its open disregard for
the principles of international law and selective approach to the
support of sovereignty and territorial integrity during the
occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, its failure over the
last close to 30 years to act as an impartial mediator in the
liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation by Armenia,
and in the return of close to 1 million Azerbaijani IDPs and
refugees to their homes of origin, including 300 thousand
Azerbaijanis violently expelled from Armenia.
It was reminded that the Delegation of Azerbaijan had twice
offered dialogue among other delegations to France, which has
apparently refused it and continues its policy of instrumentalizing
the Human Rights Council.
It was also mentioned that Azerbaijan and the region are working
to consolidate peace and security and that France has zero
credibility as the international partner, mediator, or permanent
member of the United Nations Security Council on the part of
Azerbaijan.
The delegation of Azerbaijan rejected the engagement and
initiatives suggested by France simply because they were suggested
by France. It was underlined that Azerbaijan is open to engagement
and cooperation with partners who are reliable, and who have no
neocolonial imperial ambitions or attempts to revive its lost
status in this part of the world.
The delegation of Azerbaijan further reminded that the United
Nations mission composed of several agencies, which had twice
visited the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, reported no damage to
civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and
housing, or to cultural and religious structures in the city of
Khankendi; the mission saw that the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and
some utilities in Khankendi; the mission did not come across any
reports - neither from the local population interviewed nor from
the interlocutors - of incidences of violence against civilians
following the latest ceasefire; the mission did not observe any
destruction of agricultural infrastructure or dead animals from the
road. The Delegation of Azerbaijan recalled that these observations
were also confirmed by the findings of the UNHCR Office in Armenia
as well as the ICRC. In addition, there were a number of foreign
journalists covering developments in the Karabakh region.
It was mentioned that Azerbaijan as a sovereign country on its
sovereign territory engages in effective cooperation with many
international actors, including the UN system agencies, and that
this cooperation, which covers many areas and is channeled towards
the reintegration of the Karabakh region back into Azerbaijan, is
based on Azerbaijani resources.
The Delegation of Azerbaijan expressed expectations from Armenia
to heed wisdom and common sense and utilize the chance for peace in
the region.
