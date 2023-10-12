Azerbaijan's FM: We Strongly Condemn Unfounded Allegations Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We strongly condemn and reject the unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan made by Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France during her speech at the French Senate on October 11,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports.

“Contrary to the reports of international organizations and also the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia dated September 21, the French Minister's claims that the settlement of Armenians, who were voluntarily relocated from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan without facing any force, was allegedly planned by Azerbaijan, demonstrates that France is interested in continuing its insidious and imaginary policy.

France's narrative about justice and international law is unacceptable, taking into account its support to occupant Armenia both during its bloody colonial and mediation period.

Call for the adoption of a resolution against Azerbaijan by France, which has not taken any steps to ensure the implementation of four UN Security Council resolutions that demanded the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from occupation, the unconditional, complete, and immediate withdrawal of the occupying forces, and the return of IDPs to their homes for almost 27 years, is an example of hypocrisy.

If France had guided Armenia in the right direction to stop illegal activities and withdraw the Armenian armed forces from our territories for the last three years after the 44-day Patriotic War, instead of coming up with unfounded UN Security Council initiatives, this would be a real contribution to peace and security in the region.

We remind France once again that speaking with Azerbaijan in the language of threat and pressure cannot give any result, and such destructive actions must be stopped immediately.

All steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country will be resolutely prevented,” the ministry added.