Azerbaijan's FM: We Strongly Condemn Unfounded Allegations Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We strongly condemn and reject the unfounded allegations
against Azerbaijan made by Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe
and Foreign Affairs of France during her speech at the French
Senate on October 11,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, Azernews reports.
“Contrary to the reports of international organizations and also
the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia dated September 21,
the French Minister's claims that the settlement of Armenians, who
were voluntarily relocated from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan
without facing any force, was allegedly planned by Azerbaijan,
demonstrates that France is interested in continuing its insidious
and imaginary policy.
France's narrative about justice and international law is
unacceptable, taking into account its support to occupant Armenia
both during its bloody colonial and mediation period.
Call for the adoption of a resolution against Azerbaijan by
France, which has not taken any steps to ensure the implementation
of four UN Security Council resolutions that demanded the
liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from occupation, the
unconditional, complete, and immediate withdrawal of the occupying
forces, and the return of IDPs to their homes for almost 27 years,
is an example of hypocrisy.
If France had guided Armenia in the right direction to stop
illegal activities and withdraw the Armenian armed forces from our
territories for the last three years after the 44-day Patriotic
War, instead of coming up with unfounded UN Security Council
initiatives, this would be a real contribution to peace and
security in the region.
We remind France once again that speaking with Azerbaijan in the
language of threat and pressure cannot give any result, and such
destructive actions must be stopped immediately.
All steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
our country will be resolutely prevented,” the ministry added.
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107230910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.