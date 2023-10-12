Government Announces Flights For Australians Stranded In Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Oct 12 (NNN-AAP) – The Australian government announced it will run repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Israel.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong last night, confirmed that, flag carrier, Qantas, will operate two flights from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to London, for Australians who do not already have plans to leave the area.

The flights will be operated free of charge for passengers, with Qantas to absorb the costs.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, between 10,000 and 12,000 Australian citizens live in Israel.– NNN-AAP

