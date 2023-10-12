(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ING appoints Sjoerd Miltenburg as Head of Investor Relations

ING today announced the appointment of Sjoerd Miltenburg (40) as its new Head of Investor Relations. He succeeds Mark Milders, who was made responsible for ING's Wholesale Banking activities in the Netherlands on 1 October.

Sjoerd Miltenburg is currently the global Head of Compliance People and Functional Processes, part of ING's risk department. He is a seasoned banker who began his career as an ING trainee in Wholesale Banking in 2007. He went on to hold a number of senior management roles within Wholesale Banking, including Head of Capital Structuring & Advisory for Asia Pacific in Singapore. Since 2019, he's been responsible for managing organizational development of ING's global Compliance function.

As Head of Investor Relations he will report directly to ING's chief financial officer Tanate Phutrakul.

“Sjoerd's experience of working with our Wholesale Banking clients will be of great value in communicating with our investors. His years in Compliance have given him the necessary insight into the increasing regulatory demands on banks, while at the same time delivering value for our shareholders and strengthening our reputation as a leading European Universal bank,” said Tanate Phutrakul.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Mark for his significant contributions to improving our financial communication and shareholder dialogues over the past six years, which were marked by several unprecedented events that affected the entire economy. Despite this dynamic environment Mark was instrumental in building ING's reputation as a compelling investment.”

