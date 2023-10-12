Brain Mapping Now Offered At Executive Medicine Of Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brain mapping reports let us see how different parts of the brain are working together.

The report shows an individual brain performance and how it compares to average ranges.

The increased interest in peak brain performance has leaders in the preventative medicine space offering advanced brain performance scans.

- J. Mark Anderson, MD, MPH

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Medicine of Texas has been pioneering the field of preventative medicine for nearly two decades, meeting the needs of patients who are actively seeking better health. Brain health has gained significant attention in a post-COVID world where brain fog and decreased cognitive performance have become all too common. In addition, athletes have recognized the need for baseline and post injury brain assessments.

WAVi® is an all-in-one brain measurement platform, providing objective information about brain function. Walter Gaman, MD, Founding Partner of Executive Medicine of Texas, says that this technology isn't just reserved for brain disease or traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).“The results of brain mapping can aid us in identifying root causes for low energy levels, anxiety, depression, metabolic conditions, PTSD, chronic pain, ADHD, and so much more. It's another tool that holds incredible value to us as physicians. When we understand the cause or significance of a symptom, we can develop a better treatment plan.”

Brain mapping uses the WAVi® system to measure brain waves and frequencies. This non-invasive test takes about one hour from start to finish. The test generates an electroencephalogram (EEG) map of the brain, and the results are used to create a data-driven assessment of the brain's performance. The heart rate variability (HRV) is also captured, which is used to evaluate nervous system function. Visual attention and task transitioning abilities are assessed through another neurophysiological tool. Cognitive function is also assessed through evoked response potentials (ERPs). The variety of assessments help create the final report outlining the overall brain health.

“Our goal is to help all of our patients stay on top of their game, whether they're CEOs, professional athletes, or other busy individuals just looking to stay sharp,” says J. Mark Anderson, MD, MPH, Founding Partner of Executive Medicine of Texas and co-author of the book Age to Perfection: How to Thrive to 100, Happy, Healthy and Wise.“Brain mapping also gives us objective data when monitoring progress during our patient's optimization program.”

During the testing, a headset is placed on a patient's head and connectivity is attained at certain points through an aqueous gel. The patient will then respond to a number of prompts for about thirty minutes. The brain activity is tracked during these tasks and the WAVi® software interprets the data acquired by the headset, distilling the information into actionable insights and meaningful reports.

Executive Medicine of Texas has set an introductory price for the exam at $650.00 through December 31, 2023. Learn more about brain mapping.

ABOUT: Founded in 2005, Executive Medicine of Texas is located in Southlake, TX, just minutes from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). They see patients from around the globe for extensive executive physical examinations, concierge medicine, functional medicine, and age management. Individuals, families, and corporate clients alike take advantage of their advanced testing in a luxury medical environment.

