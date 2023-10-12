Industrial Heat Pump Market Size, Current Insights, Development Trends, And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A heat pump is a device that transfers heat energy from a source of low temperature to another source of high temperature. An industrial heat pump works on the same requirements as a refrigerator. However, instead of producing cold air, it takes heat energy from a decreased temperature source and increases it to a better temperature source. Industrial heat pumps are specially used in big industrial processes. This system can be used for numerous packages, including the heating or cooling of commercial centers, the extraction of heat from wastewater, and the production of hot water. Industrial heat pumps provide large environmental advantages and electricity financial savings by utilizing clean energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The industrial heat pump market size was valued at $8.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $17.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Benefits of industrial heat pumps:

1. Energy efficiency:

Industrial heat pumps save a variety of energy in comparison to standard heating and cooling. They work by way of shifting heat rather than generating it, making them very efficient at turning heat into usable energy.

2. Environmental friendliness:

Industrial heat pumps play an important role in reducing GHG emissions. Industrial heat pumps basically use renewable energy sources like geothermal energy, solar energy, and waste heat. Adopting industrial heat pumps can help businesses meet their sustainability goals and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

3. Cost savings:

Industrial heat pumps help companies save expenses on operating costs. By reducing strength demand, organizations can decrease their utility bills, resulting in long-term savings.

4. Versatility:

There are many different types of industrial heat pumps. They are used to cool and heat spaces, as well as generate hot water. They are versatile enough for use in numerous industries, from food processing to chemical processing.

5. Waste heat recovery:

Industrial heat pumps are able to extract heat energy from various sources, including exhaust gases and business processes. This waste heat can be utilized by companies to improve fuel efficiency and reduce waste, thus leading to a more sustainable operation.

The rise in demand for industrial heat pumps from industrial end users, rapid industrialization, and surge in investment toward the upgradation of government policies to save fossil fuels are the key industrial heat pump market trends that significantly contribute toward the growth of the global Industrial heat pump market. However, the high setup cost of industrial heat pumps is anticipated to hamper the growth of the Industrial heat pumps market, globally. Conversely, a rise in focus on manufacturing industrial heat pumps with safety awareness, enhanced quality, and operation at high temperatures is expected to create potential growth opportunities for key players operating in the industrial heat pumps market.

The global industrial heat pumps market is segmented on the basis of system, source, capacity, end-use industries, and region. Depending on the system, the market is bifurcated into a closed loop and an open cycle. By source, it is divided into air, water, and ground. On the basis of capacity, it is fragmented into less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, 2 MW - 5 MW, and more than 5 MW. By end-use industries, it is categorized into lumber drying, pulp & paper manufacturing, petroleum refining, food & beverages, chemical, utilities, district heating, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Analysis:

The Industrial Heat Pump industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Industrial Heat Pump Market include,

Robert Bosch

Carrier Global Corporation

NIBE Industrier AB

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Key findings:

- In 2021, the closed loop segment accounted for about 68.3% of the share in the global Industrial heat pumps market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2021, the air segment accounted for 57.7% Industrial heat pumps market share in the year 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.0% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global Industrial heat pumps market.

- Less than 500 KW is the fastest-growing application segment in the global Industrial heat pumps market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022–2031.

- Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.4%, throughout the forecast period.

