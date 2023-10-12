White House tells Ukraine support is doubtful

(MENAFN) The United States is running low on cash for Ukraine, however, it won’t stay so unless Congress consents extra financial support, National Security Council representative John Kirby informed journalists on Wednesday.



“In the near term, we’ve got appropriations and authorities for both Ukraine and for Israel,” Kirby stated throughout the day-to-day media session. “But you don’t want to be trying to bake in long-term support when you’re at the end of the rope.”



“And in Ukraine, on the Ukraine funding, we’re coming near to the end of the rope,” he also noted. “Today we announced USD200 million, and we’ll keep that aid going as long as we can, but it’s not going to be indefinite.”



Questioned to explain “near term,” Kirby stated he could not highlight an exact date, due to its dependance on how rapidly Ukraine as well as Israel widens their gear as well as ammo “or what the need is and what our ability to do it is.”



